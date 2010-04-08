Meet The Taiwanese Susan Boyle

Who would have thought a 24-year-old Taiwanese man with a Beatles bowl cut could belt out notes rivaling Whitney Houston?



After a hair-raising performance on Taiwanese singing contest Super Star Avenue, Lin Yu Chun now seems to be the favourite to take home the $1 million prize.

His internet fame is also on the rise that rivals Britain’s unexpected superstar Susan Boyle.

Check out Lin Yu Chun belting Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” here (and think of The Bodyguard):



