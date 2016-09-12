A woman who's visited over 50 countries explains what everyone gets wrong about luxury travel

Courtesy of Luxe Adventure Traveller Jennifer Dombrowski and Tim Davis, off-roading in a vintage Ural motorcycle sidecar in Marrakech, Morocco.

If you’re looking for a place to learn more about how to travel on $50 a day or less, Luxe Adventure Traveller isn’t it.

That’s according to Jennifer Dombrowski and her husband Tim Davis, who built their luxury travel business while living in Italy and France for the past seven years.

When they first arrived at their town in Northern Italy from Arizona after Davis was transferred with the military, instead of spending quiet weekends or breaks at home, “we would make sure we always planned to have something going on during those times,” Dombrowski told Business Insider. “Having the weekend and being in Europe, you could go so many places just driving or taking a cheap budget flight.”

But over the course of visiting 50 countries, “We’ve learned to slow down,” Dombrowski said. “We used to pack everything we possibly could into a vacation, because like most people we were going for a week at a time, so we wanted to see as much as we could. But it’s really nice to plan a day to enjoy the pool or book a spa appointment or be lazy, because you are on vacation and how often do you get to do that at home?”

That slowing down, she said, is part of luxury travel. In her eyes, luxury “absolutely doesn’t have to be terribly expensive. There’s the champagne and caviar dreams version of luxury, but then there’s just being able to go and enjoy a glass of wine here in Bordeaux. Being able to go out and enjoy that and treat yourself at the end of the day can also be luxury.”

She advises travellers to anticipate the luxury experiences that mean the most, and to save up for them ahead of time, if needed. “Don’t go and regret not doing something when you get home,” she said. “There are things you can do in your daily life to save up for those luxury expenses. Just don’t miss out on those things because they seem out of reach.”

