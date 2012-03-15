What Everyone Dislikes About The New iPad

Sad person thinking about small problems with her iPad.

iPad reviews are out!Every review is overwhelmingly positive, but there are small complaints about the new iPad and we’ve summed them up here.



The one takeaway from reading over a half-dozen reviews: If you have an iPad 2, there’s no need to upgrade. If you’re looking to save $100, you should buy the iPad 2 instead of this new model.

Now, onto to the complaints!

MG Siegler of TechCrunch says the new iPad, “takes quite a bit longer to charge the new iPad. As in several hours — you’ll probably want to do it overnight.” It takes longer because Apple needed a bigger battery to support that fancy new screen.

He also complained that, “the new iPad does get noticeably warm in the lower left corner after prolonged use. It’s never hot, just warm.” He thinks it has something to do with the 4G wireless connection or the new battery. He hadn’t experienced it with other iPads.

Heating up isn’t the only problem with the new battery. David Pogue of the NYT says,”The new iPad is one millimetre thicker, and 1.8 ounces heavier, than the iPad 2,” because of the new battery. He adds, “It’s a very slight difference, but fingers used to handling the old iPad will feel it, and that’s too bad.”

As great as the iPad’s new screen is, there’s a fundamental flaw says Walt Mossberg of All Things D: “One thing Apple hasn’t fixed: like all glossy, LCD colour displays, this one still does poorly in direct sunlight.”

The award for the smallest complaint goes to Josh Topolsky at The Verge, who isn’t a fan of “the placement of the headphone jack.” He says, “I’m sure there are many reasons why Apple chose to put the 3.5mm port in the upper left-hand corner of the device (in portrait) / lower left-hand corner (in landscape), but I feel like it would make a lot more sense on the bottom of the device.” He’d also like to be able to dock the iPad in landscape mode.

That’s about it for the small stuff. Otherwise, everyone loves the new iPad, especially the screen.

But like we said, most reviewers think the iPad 2 is as good as the new iPad.

David Pogue was the most blunt about it, delivering perhaps the most stinging criticism: “The new iPad doesn’t introduce anything that we haven’t seen before, either in the iPhone or in rival tablets. There’s no Steve Jobs ‘one more thing’ moment here; Apple just took its white-hot iPad and added the latest screen, battery and cellular technologies.”

