9 Things Every First-Time Visitor To Las Vegas Should Know

Before last weekend, I was a Las Vegas virgin.

I had never walked the Strip, taken a ride on the New York New York roller coaster, or even gambled. The only things I knew about Vegas were what I had seen on TV.

I ended up having a blast — it’s impossible not to in Sin City. But there were quite a few things I didn’t realise about Vegas until I went.

These are the 9 things everyone should know before they travel to Las Vegas for the first time.

1. You Cannot Walk Everywhere

If you want to walk the Strip, you’ll take a lot of walkways above the street.

All the hotels are much farther apart than they first appear. Technically, the entire Strip is over four miles long, and it will take you at least a 15-30 minute walk to get to a different hotel than your own. Before the weekend is over, you will end up taking a few cabs.

But you should walk at least part of the Strip once. There are fun elevated walkways and outdoor elevators, not to mention plenty of photo opportunities. Just don’t do it in 4-inch-heels (better yet — leave those heels at home).

2. You Can Take Your Drinks To Go

Feel free to drink outside.

Are you headed to another club or restaurant, but you’re not quite finished with your drink? Ask for a to-go cup!

Seriously — even classy establishments will let you take your drink outside as long as you use a disposable cup instead of their fancy glassware.

Oh, and once outside, you can imbibe with impunity since Vegas lets you drink (most) everywhere.

3. Bring Cash — ATMs Are Crazy Expensive

The default ATM menu at the Bellagio.

Unless you can find your own bank ATM, the standard fee at most Vegas ATMs is a staggering $US5.99 — a charge that may not bother the high rollers, but gets really old, really fast for the rest of us.

If I ever went to Vegas again, I’d bring plenty of cash.

4. You Can Get Free Drinks By Gambling

This is the money spot for free drinks and no risks.

There are a few things Vegas casinos do to keep you gambling (no clocks, no windows, plenty of lights and sounds), but the trick that works the best is plying customers with free drinks to keep them playing, and playing poorly.

While I’m not much of gambler, my friend told me to go sit at the bars with the gambling machines built into the counter. You stick in a $US20, order a drink, and make minor bets of $US.25. I played until I had won all my money back and knocked back a few glasses of wine while I was at it.

Basically, you can just drink for free (but don’t forget to tip your bartender).

5. There’s Art All Around

Nancy Rubins’s “Big Edge” in Las Vegas.

Most of us go to Vegas to gamble, drink, and party. But take a moment to realise there’s art all around you on the Strip.

There are sculptures by famous artists behind the check-in desks, in the hotel lobbies, on the street, not to mention the fact that certain hotels like the Bellagio and The Cosmopolitan have their own galleries that display touring collections from around the world.

There’s even the Picasso restaurant in the Bellagio, which is filled with sculptures, drawings, and paintings from the late artist.

6. Everyone Smokes, Everywhere

In Vegas, it’s permissible for people to smoke inside casinos. To try and counteract that, the casinos will attempt to cover up the smell with what they call “signature scents.”

The smell isn’t incredibly offensive (especially if you’re in a nice hotel), but if you’re sensitive to cigarette smoke, you may want to stay somewhere that is non-gaming, such as the Trump International Hotel.

7. The Food Is Incredible

Mini burgers, fries, and onion rings at TAP Sports Bar at MGM Grand.

Almost every single Vegas hotel restaurant on the strip was phenomenal. No one thinks of Vegas as a foodie city, but from sports bars to three-star Michelin establishments, Vegas delivers.

Many of these huge hotels have fantastic relationships with seafood and produce providers, and prepare their meat and make their breads in-house. Personally, I’d make the trip back just for the food.

8. Men Must Buy Tickets (Or Bottles) To Get Into A Club

LAVO Las Vegas gets crazy.

Vegas may be bachelor-party central, but no group of guys is going to get into a club without buying tickets, bottle service, or a table. Period.

I saw several groups of rejected men begging women to join their group to try and get in for free, but at the bigger clubs like XS, TAO, LAVO, and Marquee, that’s just not going to happen.

Either chip in together for bottle/table service, buy a ticket to a DJ show, or don’t try to go to clubs. You’ll just be disappointed.

Ladies, you probably won’t pay for anything. Enjoy.

9. Downtown Las Vegas Is Far Away (But Worth Checking Out)

The sextuple bypass burger at the Heart Attack Grill in downtown Las Vegas.

My friend who I traveled with was a seasoned Vegas veteran, but she had never been to downtown Vegas. Neither of us knew what to expect.

Turns out, it’s nice to get away from the expensive strip and see a different side of the city. Plus, there’s a Mob Museum, you can see the remnants of Old Vegas before the Strip was built (there’s still gambling, too), and you can try some kitschy establishments like the Heart Attack Grill.

It’s worth seeing at least once, even though it is a $US30 cab drive away.

Disclosure: Our trip to Las Vegas, including travel, food, and lodging expenses, was sponsored by MGM Resorts International.

