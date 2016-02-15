18 things every guy should keep in his work bag

shutterstock Don’t get caught without these 18 essential items in your work bag.

Do you have everything you need?

Chances are you’re probably leaving something out, and you’ll only realise you need it when that moment hits.

Whether it’s hand sanitizer, an extra pair of headphones, or lip balm, there are at least 18 items we think no guy should be without on his way to and from the office.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.