What Ever Happens With Financial Reform, Obama Got Seriously PLAYED By Scott Brown

At this moment, the fate of the Dodd-Frank Act (FinReg) remains up in the air, with support apparently crumbling at the margins.



Massachusetts Senator Scott Brown is the notable defector, as he’s complained about all the last-minute taxes that were thrown into the mix early last Friday.

But Brown really deserves special praise (or scorn) for the stunt he’s pulled.

David Dayen at FireDogLake reminds that Brown, while conferencing, established a major Volcker Rule carveout for the benefit of banks, like State Street, in his home state.

So here he is, having gone in on the side of reform, using his vote to wangle a special loophole, and now he may not even support the bill. And yet the Democrats have no choice, but to keep fighting for the bill in its current form, with the Scott Brown exemption.

Dayen also examines the options for Democrats at this point, and they basically come down to Maria Cantwell (D-WA) and Chuck Grassley (R-IA).

Cantwell’s position remains unknown, as does Chuck Grassley’s. They are basically the only two gettable votes left, and given Robert Byrd’s death and Brown’s potential opposition, both would be needed.

Maybe next time, the Obama Administration will stop thinking they can fulfil the every whim of politicians committed to their defeat. They’ll unquestionably try to blame Cantwell and Feingold for not using their leverage. But clearly, the White House wasn’t particularly interested in appeasing them, and they got played by Scott Brown.

