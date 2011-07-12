So, Climatologists—Whatever Happened To Global Warming?

Photo: Muffet via Flickr

One of the many great pleasures for those of us on the “Realist” side of the debate over man-made global warming has been watching the contortions of the “Warmists” as they try to explain away a very inconvenient truth: There has been no statistically significant global warming in more than a decade.Yes, you read that right: “global warming” stopped in around 1998.



This, as you can imagine, has proved somewhat of an embarrassment for all those various interest groups—grant-hungry scientists, rent-seeking businesses, publicity-grabbing environmental NGOs—whose livelihood depends on the public’s continued belief that a) the world is getting hotter and b) it’s all our fault.

Among the first to notice the problem was the climatologist and IPCC lead author Kevin Trenberth, who notoriously expressed his concerns in a 2009 “Climategate” email to fellow Warmist Michael Mann:

“The fact is that we can’t account for the lack of warming at the moment and it is a travesty that we can’t.”

Interesting use of the word “travesty” there. In the old days, a scientist like Trenberth wouldn’t much have minded whether the climate was getting warmer or getting colder: His job would merely have been to observe its changes accurately and form his judgements on that basis.

But what the Climategate emails clearly showed was that, in the field of “Climate Science” at least, it’s common practice to do the exact opposite. First you decide what your temperature data ought to be doing; then you try to cherry-pick your data so that it suits your pet theory. The technical term for this new, “Post-Normal” approach to the scientific method is “torturing the evidence till it screams.”

So how do the Warmists plan to scare us now that global warming seems not to be quite the clear and present threat it was a decade ago? Well, one recent imaginative solution comes courtesy of the paper reconciling anthropogenic climate change with observed temperature 1998-2008 [PDF] by a team led by Robert Kaufmann at the Department of Geography at Boston University.

This ingeniously argues that even though global warming hasn’t been happening, it has been happening really. We just can’t see it because of the distorting effect of the pollution being pumped into the atmosphere by the Chinese.

“Results indicate that net anthropogenic forcing rises slower than previous decades because the cooling effects of sulfur emissions grow in tandem with the warming effects greenhouse gas concentrations. This slow-down, along with declining solar insolation and a change from El Nino to La Nina conditions, enables the model to simulate the lack of warming after 1998,” the paper explains.

What the paper is claiming, in other words, is that “Man-Made Global Cooling” is cancelling out the effects of man-made global warming.

This theory has received short shrift from David Whitehouse at the UK based environmental think tank the Global Warming Policy Foundation:

“Tweaking computer models like this proves nothing. The real test is in the real world data. The temperature hasn’t increased for over a decade. For there to be any faith in the underlying scientific assumptions the world has to start warming soon, at an enhanced rate to compensate for it being held back for a decade. Despite what the authors of this paper state after their tinkering with an out-of-date climate computer model, there is as yet no convincing explanation for the global temperature standstill of the past decade.”

Nor is the (more Warmist) Judith Curry, Professor of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences at the Georgia Institute of Technology, much more convinced:

“Their argument is totally unconvincing to me. However, the link between flat/cooling global temperature and increased coal burning in China is certainly an interesting argument from a political perspective. The scientific motivation for this article seems to be that that scientists understand the evolution of global temperature forcing and that the answer is forced variability (not natural internal variability), and this explanation of the recent lack of warming supports a similar argument for the cooling between 1940 and 1970. The political consequence of this article seems to be that the simplest solution to global warming is for the Chinese to burn more coal, which they intend to do anyways.”

And who can blame them for their scepticism? For years the Warmists have been telling us that they’re so sure of their computer models that they know, they just know, that CO2 has a forcing effect on global temperatures and that combined with positive feedbacks this is going to cause catastrophic warming.

And now they’re saying, without a blush, “Well all right, some of those feedbacks might actually be negative and, er, completely cancel out the terrifying thing we were telling you to worry about. But don’t stop worrying, for God’s sake. Whatever is happening is still worrying, very worrying. And if you give us a bit more time we’ll come up with a paper explaining just why it’s worrying.”

Junk science, idle theorising, and hysterical fearmongering: These, unfortunately, are the stock-in-trade of the global environmentalist movement.

I examined them more closely in my new book “Watermelons” (“green on the outside, red on the inside”).

In it, I show how ecological issues such as “global warming” and “climate change” have been exploited by the liberal-left to advance its cherished causes of higher taxation, greater regulation, and the ever-greater intrusion of big government into every last detail of our lives—all in the name of “saving the planet.”

But what if the planet doesn’t actually need “saving” from man-made global warming? This is the question an increasingly sceptical public is asking. And it’s one that is driving the Warmist community to increasingly desperate measures in order to find a half-way convincing answer.

How about the Deadly Jellyfish Threat?

That was the recent new scare story promoted by environmentalist George Monbiot in his Guardian newspaper. Based on no more scientific evidence than personal observation—he’d been fishing and hadn’t seen nearly as many fish as he used to, but lots of jellyfish—the intrepid Monbiot theorised that something called “ocean acidification” (caused by man made CO2, natch) was very likely responsible.

Or what about this bravura exercise in eco-fearmongering courtesy of National Journal’s Energy & Environment, which asked sundry “experts” to answer the question, “Does global warming increase the risk of extreme weather?” (Though it did rather give away it’s real agenda when it asked the follow-up question, “How could this debate affect the arguments put forth by sceptics that global warming is not occurring?”).

Needless to say, all but one of the experts agreed that the answer was “Yes.”

They included: the Dean of New York University School of Law; the US director of the International Emissions Trading Association; a Democrat congressman; and the presidents of four environmentalist NGOs. In such company, the two dissenters—one from the George Marshall Institute—were made to look like the kind of maverick lunatic deniers Al Gore warned us about in “An Inconvenient Truth.”

But then, if that’s how you stack the argument, that inevitably is the kind of conclusion you’re going to reach. It has nothing, however, to do with actual science (empiricism; observation; accuracy; that kind of old-fashioned stuff), as the other dissenter Roger Pielke, professor of Environmental Science at University of Colorado, Boulder, noted:

“…claims that particular events can be attributed in a causal fashion to human emissions of greenhouse gases are simply unscientific if not fundamentally incoherent. It is true that overall damage from tornadoes, floods, and hurricanes has been increasing in recent decades. A recent literature review of extreme event impacts around the world found that everywhere that researchers have looked, this increase can be entirely explained by increasing value of property at risk and increasing exposures to these hazards.”

Silly man. Clearly has much to learn about the field of climate science and the art of being a good Environmentalist.

Rule No. 1: “Never, ever, EVER allow facts to get in the way of a good story…”

