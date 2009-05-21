By The Way, Google.org Wasn't About To Take On Newspapers As Non-Profits (CLIP)

The Financial Times wrote up its own interview with Google CEO Eric Schmidt and came up with this sexy lede:



Google has considered buying a newspaper or using its charitable arm to support news businesses seeking non-profit status, but is now unlikely to pursue either option, Eric Schmidt, chairman and chief executive, told the Financial Times.

We watched the interview and must report: That’s not really what Eric said. He said:

Google is not a content company.

Google.org isn’t about to take on newspapers as non-profits because “the Google Foundation is busy doing other things.”

But don’t take our word for it, watch the relevant bits of the interview yourself in the clip below:



