What Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Harry Potter

Photo: www.pixiepalace.com

Much to the dismay of children around the world (and hey, let’s admit it, adults as well. . . ), thirteen action-filled years of Harry Potter are about to come to a close. The first of the last two movies portraying the seventh and final Harry Potter novel, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, was just released and the second, final movie will be released in July 2011.



Looking back, it is a truly amazing franchise that Harry Potter’s creator, J.K. Rowlings, has built with her stories of a young boy and his wizardry. From a single mother living on welfare to one of the richest women in the world, Rowlings is an exemplary entrepreneur. With the era of Harry Potter coming to an end, we decided for this year’s newsletter to take a deeper look into the wonders and wizardry of this magic young boy and explore what he can teach us about entrepreneurship.

Persistence

When J.K. Rowlings wrote the first Harry Potter book, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, she submitted the manuscript to 12 publishing houses, all of whom rejected it before she finally secured a book deal. Just like Rowlings, some of the most successful start-ups have encountered the same obstacles and rejection that Rowlings did before finding the right partner who believed in them. A great example of this is our portfolio company Reveal Imaging. As Chip Hazard describes more fully in his blog post, “Revealing Insights”, the Reveal team was originally turned down by many VC’s when they first pitched their innovative, explosives detection system. Many feared to invest in the company, whose only customer was the government. But CEO/Founder Michael Ellenbogen and his team persisted, and eventually succeeded in raising the necessary capital to build and sell his device. The company achieved a revenue run rate of over $100 million and was consistently profitable when it was acquired by SAIC this summer, providing both the company and its investors with a great return. What we learn from these success stories is that persistence is a key to success for most businesses. Demonstrating tenacity in the face of rejection can have huge returns.

Patience

When Warner Brothers and J.K. Rowling made the decision to separate the final Harry Potter book into two movies, many wondered why. Fans were looking forward to the movie and breaking it into two segments could leave some unsatisfied. However Rowlings and Warner understood that patience is a key to long-term value. They knew the seventh book was the last one, and it made sense to draw the movie version out over a longer period of time, creating longer-term value for the brand that they worked so hard to build. Again, this has been seen in young businesses time and again. The average time from initial VC financing to exit has steadily increased in the last few years from 3-4 years to over 7 years (see chart from Jeffries Broadview below). Patience is a requirement for long-term success in business – patience from both investors and entrepreneurs. The economic crisis of 2008-2009 tested the patience of many of our management teams. We are particularly proud of those that endured and have emerged from this period stronger than they entered.

Potions

Throughout all the Harry Potter books, Harry and his friends rely on secret potions to succeed in wizardry. Potions are key for business entrepreneurs as well. Companies that have a “secret sauce” inevitably are considered more valuable to investors – it gives the company a leg up against competition and puts them in a better position to win. That is why Flybridge has consistently been attracted to technology-driven, IP-based investments. We have backed nearly a dozen spin-outs from various universities and hospital labs. One of those companies, Predictive Biosciences, is delivering innovative cancer diagnostic solutions through urine-based tests. The core technology was developed at Children’s Hospital in Boston and has been nurtured along by Flybridge and the management team we helped recruit to pursue the opportunity to build a breakthrough company in the field of cancer diagnostics. With its first diagnostic test for bladder and prostate cancer in market, the team is well on its way to creating a new category for non-invasive procedures. This passionate determination exhibited by each of our entrepreneurs who are developing their own, unique potions for success continues to inspire us every day.

And, of course, sometimes a little magic does help. . .

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.