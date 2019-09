Brian Fairbairn and Karl Eccleston, a Sydney-based film-making duo, made this short film “Skwerl” in a fake language that is supposed to imitate what English sounds like to foreigners.



Check it out, it’s a trip.

The speaking starts about 30 seconds into the movie:

The couple is played by Fiona Pepper and Thom Jordan.

