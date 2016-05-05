This handy online tool helps you to find out what elections you're eligible to vote in today

Britain is going to the polls today in a vast array of elections: Mayoral elections, council elections, Welsh Assembly elections, Scottish Parliament elections, police and crime commissioner elections … the list goes on.

But what are you actually eligible to vote in?

A team from the London School of Economics has put together a neat tool which will tell you exactly what elections you can and can’t vote in. It’s called the Democratic Dashboard, and you can check it out below.

Enter your postcode and it will provide a breakdown of all the info you need, from the candidates for the polls you’re elligible to vote in to a breakdown of vote last time around, visualised in a number of ways.

Now get moving — polls close at 10 p.m. BST on Thursday!



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.