What ecstasy does to your brain and body

Dr. Samoon Ahmad is a practicing psychopharmacologist and psychiatrist. He explains what happens to someone’s brain and body if they take Adderall recreationally. Following is a transcript from the video.

There’s this sense of tremendous euphoria. Increased energy, you feel great. And it’s actually the surge in extreme serotonin. Serotonin is one of those so called love neurotransmitters. Your sense of warmth or the human interaction is impacted in a certain way. So you’re more likely to engage in behaviours that you wouldn’t otherwise do. Your executive functioning gets compromised.

One of the things that can happen if you’re taking it over and over again is a state of hyperthermia. So hypothermia means your temperature is low and hyperthermia means your temperature is very high. And when that happens you can have kidney, renal, and cardiac failure.

One will feel the effects for three to six hours and it will last in your system less than a day. I hate to say this, but it’s not really addiction if you’re using it once every four or five weeks. You’re using it more as a recreational drug rather than as an addiction. So in those people you may have the short-term effects, but probably not any long-term consequences that you’re going to see.

