What Eating At The Poverty Line Is Like Around The World

Kamelia Angelova
don't use Kamelia, stefen chow

Photo: Stefen Chow / The Poverty Line

What does it mean to be poor?Photographer Stefen Chow and economist Lin Hui-Yi explore the subject of living at the poverty line in terms of food.

They have calculated a per-person, per-day rate of a national poverty line, and have portrayed the numbers with items found in that country that could be bought with the money. The project does not compare poverty in different countries. It explores an understanding of poverty within each country’s context.

The result of The Poverty Line project is an eye-opening gallery, visualising what poverty around the world looks like in food.

We are featuring a selection of photos, courtesy of Stefen Chow and The Poverty Line project. Many thanks to Chow for giving us permission to feature his work.

Bangkok, Thailand: THB 52.87 (US $1.71)

Courtesy of Stefen Chow and The Poverty Line

Taipei, Taiwan: TWD 56.96 (US $1.97)

Courtesy of Stefen Chow and The Poverty Line

Nepal: NPR 33 (US $0.45)

Courtesy of Stefen Chow and The Poverty Line

Mauritius: MUR 127.37 (US $4.37)

Courtesy of Stefen Chow and The Poverty Line

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia: MYR 4.17 (US $1.33)

Courtesy of Stefen Chow and The Poverty Line

Madagascar: MGA 1,284 (US $0.64)

Courtesy of Stefen Chow and The Poverty Line

Tokyo, Japan: 394 Yen (US $4.88)

Courtesy of Stefen Chow and The Poverty Line

India: 32 Indian Rupees (US $0.60)

Courtesy of Stefen Chow and The Poverty Line

Hong Kong: HKD 44.96 (US $5.77)

Courtesy of Stefen Chow and The Poverty Line

France: EUR 5.60 (US $7.68)

Courtesy of Stefen Chow and The Poverty Line

Australia: AUD 7.52. (US $8.02)

Courtesy of Stefen Chow and The Poverty Line

New York, USA: $4.91

Courtesy of Stefen Chow and The Poverty Line

New York, USA: $4.91

Courtesy of Stefen Chow and The Poverty Line

New York, USA: $4.91

Courtesy of Stefen Chow and The Poverty Line

New York, USA: $4.91

Courtesy of Stefen Chow and The Poverty Line

New York, USA: $4.91

Courtesy of Stefen Chow and The Poverty Line

Want to see more beautiful photos from around the world? Check out...

Breathtaking Photos From The National Geographic traveller Contest >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.