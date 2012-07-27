What Eating At The Poverty Line Is Like Around The World

Photo: Stefen Chow / The Poverty Line

What does it mean to be poor?Photographer Stefen Chow and economist Lin Hui-Yi explore the subject of living at the poverty line in terms of food.



They have calculated a per-person, per-day rate of a national poverty line, and have portrayed the numbers with items found in that country that could be bought with the money. The project does not compare poverty in different countries. It explores an understanding of poverty within each country’s context.

The result of The Poverty Line project is an eye-opening gallery, visualising what poverty around the world looks like in food.

We are featuring a selection of photos, courtesy of Stefen Chow and The Poverty Line project. Many thanks to Chow for giving us permission to feature his work.

