What a driver's licence looks like in every state

Andy Cross/The Denver Post/Getty Images A mum and daughter outside the Denver Driver’s Licence office.

Every state has its own, unique driver’s licence.

Some states – like Virginia, Indiana, and Wisconsin – feature their capitol buildings on the licenses.

Meanwhile, Idaho, South Dakota, Rhode Island, and Montana highlight their state’s famous landmarks.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Most people earned their driver’s licence as a teenager and now use it as identification at airports and traffic stops. While the functionality of a driver’s licence is the same throughout the US, that doesn’t mean they all look similar.

Insider went state by state to find out what licenses look like across the country. Some states prominently feature the state capitol building, while others highlight natural landscapes, state flags, and state mottos.

Keep reading to find out how your state’s driver’s licence differs from the rest of the US.

Alabama’s driver’s licence shows the state’s capitol building, which is located in Montgomery.

Alabama Dept. of Public Safety Alabama.

Source: Alabama Historical Commission

The official state motto of Alaska, “North to the Future,” appears on the state’s licence. The highest peak in Alaska — and North America — Denali, is also seen in the background.

Alaska Department of Motor Vehicles Alaska.

Source: State of Alaska and National Park Service

Arizona’s driver’s licence shows a desert landscape in the background — the state has four different deserts.

Arizona Department of Transportation Arizona.

Source: AZ Central

The Arkansas driver’s licence is covered in diamonds that represent the Crater of Diamonds State Park, where visitors can mine for diamonds themselves.

Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration Arkansas.

Source: Arkansas State Parks

California’s driver’s licence has many references to iconic state symbols, like the California gold rush, the California grizzly bear, and the state flower, the California poppy.

California Department of Motor Vehicles California.

Source: California State Library

Drivers in Colorado carry a licence that bears the Rocky Mountains and the Colorado River.

Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles Colorado.

The Connecticut driver’s licence shows the capitol building in Hartford.

Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles Connecticut.

Source: Connecticut Office of Tourism

Delaware’s licenses have the state’s capitol building in Dover, as well as the state’s seal. The seal contains a farmer, a soldier, an ox, and a ship.

Delaware Department of Motor Vehicles Delaware.

Source: Delaware Government Information Centre

Washington, DC is famous for its cherry blossoms — there’s even a festival dedicated to them — which is why they adorn the area’s licence.

DC DMV District of Columbia.

Source: Destination DC

Florida, the Sunshine State, has a beach scene to honour its thousands of miles of coastline.

Florida Department of Motor Vehicles Florida.

Source: World Atlas

Georgia’s licence bears the state’s official fruit, the peach.

Georgia Department of Motor Vehicles Georgia.

Source: Georgia Secretary of State

Hawaii’s licence has a giant rainbow to represent the state’s nickname, the Rainbow State.

Hawaii DMV Hawaii.

Source: Maui Magazine

Idaho is known as the Gem State because “72 different precious and semi-precious gemstones have been found there.”

Idaho Department of Motor Vehicles Idaho.

Source: Mental Floss

Illinois is where President Abraham Lincoln called home for most of his political life, which is why his bust is prominently shown on the driver’s licence.

Illinois Department of Vehicles Illinois.

Source: History Channel

The Indiana licence shows the capitol building in Indianapolis, as well as an Indy 500 race car, as of July 2019.

Indiana Department of Motor Vehicles Indiana.

Source: The Drive

Drivers in Iowa carry a licence that has the state capitol building in Des Moines, as well as the state’s motto: “Our liberties we prize and our rights we will maintain.”

Iowa Department of Motor Vehicles Iowa.

Source: Des Moines Register

Kansas’ licence pays tribute to its farmers, the Oregon Trail (which ran through Kansas), Native Americans, and its state animal, the American buffalo.

Kansas Department of Motor Vehicles Kansas.

Source: Kansas Historical Society and History Channel

The Kentucky driver’s licence has the state’s motto — “United we stand, divided we fall” — and the state seal on it.

Kentucky DMV Kentucky.

Source: Kentucky Secretary of State

The Louisiana driver’s licence depicts the capitol building in Baton Rouge.

Louisiana Department of Motor Vehicles Louisiana.

Source: Visit Baton Rouge

Maine is commonly called the Lighthouse State, as it still has 65 historical lighthouses spread out over its thousands of miles of coastline.

Maine Department of Motor Vehicles Maine.

Source: Visit Maine

Maryland residents are exceptionally proud of their flag, which is why it’s on the state’s driver’s licence not once, but twice. There’s also a blue crab, another Maryland symbol.

Maryland Department of Motor Vehicles Maryland.

Source: The Baltimore Sun

The Massachusetts driver’s licence has the Massachusetts statehouse, located in Boston, as well as the state bird, the black-capped chickadee.

Massachusetts Department of Motor Vehicles Massachusetts.

Source: Secretary of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts

The iconic Mackinac Bridge, which connects the two peninsulas of Michigan, is shown on the state’s licenses.

Michigan Department of Motor Vehicles Michigan.

Source: Mackinac Bridge Authority

Minnesota licenses show a person canoeing on a lake — which makes sense as the state is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes.

Minnesota Department of Motor Vehicles Minnesota.

Source: Visit Minnesota

The Mississippi driver’s licence shows the state’s memorable swirly logo, and the capitol building in Jackson.

Mississippi Department of Motor Vehicles Mississippi.

Source: MS.GOV

The Missouri driver’s licence has the state’s official seal in the background, which features two grizzly bears.

Missouri DMV Missouri.

Source: Missouri Secretary of State

As one of the eight mountain states in the US, Montana’s licenses feature a mountainous landscape.

Montana Department of Justice – Motor Vehicles Division Montana.

Source: World Atlas

Nebraska’s driver’s licence proudly features the state capitol building in the city of Lincoln.

Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles Nebraska.

Source: Nebraska State Capitol

On Nevada driver’s licence, you can see the state capitol building and the state’s animal: the desert bighorn sheep.

Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles Nevada.

Source: Nevada Legislature

If you look closely, you can see New Hampshire’s state flower, the purple lilac, on the state’s driver’s licence.

New Hampshire Department of Motor Vehicles New Hampshire.

Source: NHPR

The dome of New Jersey’s statehouse in Trenton can be seen on its driver’s licenses.

Mel Evans/ Getty New Jersey.

Source: New Jersey State House Tours

New Mexico’s licenses feature the state’s desert landscape.

New Mexico Motor Vehicle Division New Mexico.

New York’s licenses prominently feature the state’s official seal, which has a bald eagle, a shield, and two women. The Statue of Liberty can also be seen.

New York Department of Motor Vehicles New York.

Source: NYSED

North Carolina’s state capitol building is located in Raleigh, and it’s featured on the state’s driver’s licence.

North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles North Carolina.

Source: Visit Raleigh

In North Dakota, the driver’s licenses feature the Nokota horse, the state’s honorary equine.

TSA North Dakota.

Source: North Dakota Studies

Ohio’s licenses have the state seal, which depicts the Scioto River and wheat fields.

Ohio BMV Ohio.

Source: Ohio.gov

On Oklahoma’s licenses, you can read, “The land we belong to is grand,” which are lyrics from the musical “Oklahoma!”

Oklahoma Department of Public Safety Oklahoma.

Source: State Symbols USA

Oregon’s licenses feature the state’s capitol building, which is located in the city of Salem.

Oregon Department of Transportation Oregon.

Source: Oregon State Legislature

Pennsylvania’s licenses show the state’s coat of arms, which depicts two horses.

Pennsylvania Department of Motor Vehicles Pennsylvania.

Source: Philly Voice

The Claiborne Pell Newport Bridge in Jamestown is featured in the background of Rhode Island’s licenses.

Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles Rhode Island.

Source: Providence Journal

South Carolina licenses feature the statehouse in Columbia.

South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles South Carolina.

Source: South Carolina Legislature

South Dakota’s licenses feature the state’s most popular landmark: Mount Rushmore.

South Dakota Department of Public Safety South Dakota.

Source: Travel Channel

Tennessee highlights Nashville’s skyline and the capitol building on its licenses.

Tennessee Department of Driver Services Tennessee.

Source: Tennessee State Museum

On Texas’ licenses, you can see the state’s capitol building, which can be found in Austin.

Texas Department of Public Safety Texas.

Source: Visit Texas

Utah’s capitol building in Salt Lake City is depicted in the background of its licenses.

Utah Department of Public Safety Utah.

Source: Utah State Capitol

Vermont’s driver’s licence has shimmering butterflies on it when you expose the card to ultraviolet lights.

Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles Vermont.

Source: NBC 5

If you look closely, you can see the pillars of Virginia’s capitol building on the state’s licenses.

Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles Virginia.

Source: National Park Service

At the bottom of Washington’s licenses, you can find a small depiction of the state’s tree, the western hemlock.

Washington State Department of Licensing Washington.

Source: Washington State Legislature

West Virginia is considered one of the most scenic states in the US, so it features a picturesque landscape on its licence.

West Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles West Virginia.

Source: USA Today

The Wisconsin driver’s licence has the capitol building and the state’s flag featured side by side.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation Wisconsin.

Source: Wisconsin Capitol

Wyoming’s official symbol is a depiction of a bucking horse and rider. You can find that symbol on the state’s licenses.

Wyoming Department of Transportation Wyoming.

Source: Wyoming Secretary of State

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.