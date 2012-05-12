Psychologist Reveals The Meaning Of 10 Common Dreams

Photo: Nicki Varkevisser on Flickr

Many psychologists have given up trying to interpret dreams, but we talked to one who hasn’t.Psychologist Ian Wallace has interpreted over 150,000 dreams during his 30 years of practice.



“Most people think that dreams are something that happen to them, but the reverse is true. We happen to dreams, we create everything in them, every atom, every photon, every person, every event,” Wallace told us.

He helped us compile a list of 10 of the most common dreams and their meanings.

“All of these top 10 dreams have a really positive message and by acting on that information we can usually fulfil some of our bigger dreams and ambitions in waking life,” Wallace said.

10. Being late What it means: Being late suggests you feel that you're losing the opportunity to experience some sort of fulfillment in your waking life. This may be because you've been involving yourself in busy and sometimes meaningless activity, rather than committing to meaningful action. What you should do: Until you commit to a decision, you will always find yourself hesitating and using your time ineffectively. Source: Ian Wallace 9. Finding an unused room What it means: The rooms in a house represent different aspects of your character, so finding an unused room suggests that you're discovering a talent that you were previously unaware of. What you should do: The more time that you spend exploring your dormant talents, the more likely that you will find other doors opening for you in waking life. Source: Ian Wallace 8. Out-of-control vehicle What it means: The vehicle represents your ability to make consistent progress toward a specific objective, so in waking life, you may feel that you don't have enough control over your road to success. What you should do: Instead of trying to over control the situation, relax your grip and allow your fundamental instincts and drives to steer the best path for you. Source: Ian Wallace 7. Falling What it means: Feeling yourself falling in a dream indicates that you are hanging on too tightly to a particular situation in waking life, and need to relax and let go of it. What you should do: Rather than being so concerned about losing control, sometimes you just have to trust in yourself and others by allowing everything to fall naturally into place. Source: Ian Wallace 6. Flying What it means: Being able to fly suggests that you have released yourself from circumstances that have been weighing you down in waking life. Although you may regard this feeling of liberation as just luck or coincidence, it is usually because you have managed to make a weighty decision or risen above the limitations of a heavy responsibility. Source: Ian Wallace 5. Unprepared for an exam What it means: Exams are how we judge our ability to perform, so this indicates that you are critically examining your own performance in waking life. What you should do: Rather than immersing yourself in endless self-examination, the real test of your character is being able to accept your talents by celebrating your knowledge and achievements, instead of constantly judging them. Source: Ian Wallace 4. Naked in public What it means: We choose our clothes to present a particular image to the people around us, so being naked in public suggests that there is a situation in waking life that is making you feel vulnerable and exposed. What you should do: Although it might be potentially embarrassing, sometimes you just have to open up to others so they can see your real talents. Source: Ian Wallace 3. Unable to find a toilet What it means: Toilets are what we use to cleanly respond to some of our most fundamental needs, so there is an issue in waking life where you are finding it a challenge to clearly express your own needs. What you should do: Spend more time looking after your own needs, rather than the needs of others. Source: Ian Wallace 2. Teeth falling out What it means: Your teeth symbolise how confident and powerful you feel, so some situation is causing your confidence to crumble in waking life. What you should do: Rather than seeing this situation as something that will leave you powerless, just try calmly thinking over the facts and relish it as a challenge. Source: Ian Wallace 1. Being chased What it means: There is an issue in your waking life that you want to confront, but are unsure how to do so. What you should do: This issue is often a great opportunity for you to pursue a particular personal ambition. Although they may seem scary, your pursuers are actually bringing your attention to your unrealized talents in your own pursuit of fulfillment. Source: Ian Wallace Now let's get back to reality. 10 Surprising Things That Will Make You Live Longer >

