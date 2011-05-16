What Dollar Rally?

Hovering over this week will be the question of whether the dollar continues to rally, and the impact that has on commodities and equities (most likely negative).



But it’s worth pointing out that the dollar “rally” is still mainly just a fall in the euro, not having that much to do with the Greenback.

Take a look at USD/JPY (via FinViz), which really hasn’t budged at all. Against the Swiss Franc, things are a tad better.

