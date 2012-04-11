INFOGRAPHIC: What Does Your Wallet Say About You?

If you’re still doling out paper checks at the grocery store, chances are you’ve just outed yourself as a boomer.



As millennials continue to drive the future of mobile payment with smartphones, apps, and breakthroughs like PayPal’s mobile wallet, check use has declined as much as 49 per cent, according to new American Express data.

The 18-24 age group is twice as likely as boomers to adopt new technology, AmEx claims, but there’s still one issue concerning consumers across the board: security.

Even PayPal’s had privacy concerns over its mobile payment technology and millennial’s favourite social media sites are prime hunting ground for identity theft.

See the infographic below to gauge what your wallet says about your spending personality:

Click to enlarge

Photo: American Express

