What Does Valerie Jarrett Do Exactly?

The Sunday Times Magazine spent 8,214 words ruminating over the “ineffable raison d’etre” of Obama “BFF” and senior advisor Valerie Jerrett today.



We didn’t learn much, although the piece contained some improbable phrases like “exquisite business connections,” which apparently Jarrett posseses.

So let’s get down to business: if you are in it, Valerie Jarrett appears to be “your gal” in the White House.

Obama trusts her more than anyone else, she shares his disdain for “Beltway insularity” and her last job was CEO of a real esate developer. She makes him attend meetings and functions he would rather skip, like the “Pink Ice” ball and a meeting of hotel industry executives upset about his lambasting of TARP recipient executives going on spa treatments at the St. Regis and such.

And despite her apparent power struggles with his pal Rahm Emanuel, Jarrett is even friends with Jamie Dimon, who we suspect may be the anonymous Wall Street CEO behind this quote:

“The pendulum has swung from an administration that had a lot of experience in business to one that’s filled with regulators and academics,” one of Wall Street’s most prominent chief executives told me recently.

Jarrett’s record in Chicago, which is marred by the crappy job her old company Habitat did managing a (not-so-inhabitable) housing project, is not discussed, but maybe she gets points for making it out of Chicago without an indictment. She definitely gets points for convincing Al Sharpton, Newt Gingrich and Mike Bloomberg to pose with her for a recent photo-op. (Also mentioned is a photo of Jarrett with Big Bird, although the White House is too smart to let that get printed in a magazine.)

The story also says Jarrett helped Geithner earlier this year by “communicating with jittery chief executives in the financial-services sector,” although it doesn’t elaborate or quote any other chief executives, nor does it touch on the boldness of assigning a black woman outreach duty in an industry so dominated by white males. No doubt we’ll hear more about that in the months to come.

