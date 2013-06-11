Here's What The Playstation 4 Looks Like

Sony just unveiled what the Playstation 4 will look like at its E3 conference.



The design of the new system is sleek. The console is divided into four sections to parallel it’s four buttons on the Playstation controller.

So far, Sony has not revealed a release date or price for its next-generation console.

Here’s the entire console upright.

It’s not exactly clear where the discs go.

There’s the PS4 logo along with Sony.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.