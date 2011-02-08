What Does The Muslim Brotherhood Want?

Photo: 3arabaway, CC

Rashad al-Bayoumi, deputy leader of the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt, tells Der Spiegel what the Brotherhood wants out of negotiations with the Egyptian government:First, we need a regime change. We want a new government. Second, we need new elections. The current parliament has no legitimacy and only took office following massive election fraud. Third, all political prisoners must be released immediately. We want justice. And, finally, we need a transitional government that includes representatives from all opposition groups.



Item #3 will be of particular concern to Israel and western governments.

