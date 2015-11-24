The new 'Game of Thrones' poster has clues about Jon Snow's fate hidden in plain sight

Warning: Spoilers ahead for “Game of Thrones,” including speculation of future events.

April can’t come soon enough.

Early Monday morning, HBO’s official social media channels released a teaser poster for season six. The main feature? Jon Snow’s bloodied face.

The only text on the image was “APRIL” — indicating the month season six will premiere.

Fans immediately began flipping out. Jon Snow’s fate was left ambiguous at the end of season five, when his Night’s Watch brothers stabbed him over and over again.

But diehard fans had theories of their own, and despite the insistence from HBO executives and cast members that “he’s really dead,” many refused to believe Jon was gone forever.

This new poster, as minimal as it is, provides even more evidence Jon Snow will live (or be resurrected, if you want to get into semantics).

The red blood on his face is clue number one. When we last saw Jon, he was stabbed in the chest and stomach. There were no bleeding wounds on his face. Any fresh blood around his nose and eyes would have to be the result of an action taking place after the stabbing. Dead people tend to not move much, so it’s logical to assume Jon will be up and about.

The second clue is the fur collared coat.

Jon wasn’t wearing a cloak with any fur on it in season five’s final scene.

So the new promo image can’t be a shot of dead Jon (unless we’re seeing him ready for burial). The poster seems to very intentionally keep his eyes from view, giving the tiniest arguments that it is a shot of his corpse.

But the bloodied face and fur coat seal the deal (for us, anyway). Jon Snow lives. Or should we say Jon Stark?

