What Does The Internet Mean For Radio?

I’m sitting here writing a blog post and listening to my radio station, fredwilson.fm. And I’m thinking about what the Internet means for radio. The reason is next Tuesday afternoon at 3:40pm I’m going to sit down with my friend David Goodman and Joe Crump from Razorfish and try to answer that very question. We’ll be at the Radio Ink Forecast 2011 conference at the Harvard Club. If you work in the streaming media or radio industry, maybe I’ll see you there.



David and I were talking the other night about this session and what we should talk about. We agreed that we should throw it open to all the readers of AVC to make sure we are talking about the most important issues. So, if you were coming to see this talk, what do you think we should talk about and what do you think the Internet means for Radio?

Answers in the comments please.

This post originally appeared at A VC and is republished here with permission.

