John Huntsman Needs To Do Well In South Carolina

John Huntsman, former ambassador to China.

Former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman may have finished among the top of the pack in the New Hampshire GOP presidential primary, but it likely will not translate into much momentum in South Carolina, according to experts.Huntsman eschewed campaigning in Iowa to instead appeal to the moderate Republicans in the Granite State, an effort that paid off as he outperformed most of his rivals. But his lack of funding and effort in other early states has mostly kept him out of the political narrative and voters’ minds, making it nearly impossible to catch up thanks to Romney’s pair of victories.



“He is the least-known candidate amongst the GOP base,” says David Woodard, political science professor at Clemson University and former GOP political consultant in South Carolina.

