Brian Dunn is out as CEO of Best Buy, and whoever takes over for him has a lot of work to do. What does Best Buy have to do to avoid going the way of Circuit City and CompUSA?



Money Game reporter Eric Platt breaks down Dunn’s resignation and the future of Best Buy:

Produced by: William Wei

