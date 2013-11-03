Kerry Washington Spoofs 'What Does The Fox Say?' In 'SNL' Parody Video 'What Does My Girl Say?'

Kerry Washington decided to have a little fun with the viral video “What Does The Fox Say” on this weekend’s “Saturday Night Live.”

But instead of singing about animal sounds, Washington sings of her suspicions about a cheating a boyfriend, played by “SNL” cast member Jay Pharoah.

In turn, Pharoah asks viewers, “What does my girl say? Nyah nyah nyah.” But then the tables turn and Washington answers the question, “What does my boy say?”

Watch the funny video below:

Now take a look at the original “What Does The Fox Say?” viral video — which has over 188 million hits and counting — that inspired the “SNL” sketch (and many Halloween costumes):

