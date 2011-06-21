What Does The Convergence Of iOS And OS X Mean For The Mac?

With the announcement of a computer-free iOS experience, application sandboxing, saved application states and a refined launchpad that looks incredibly similar to the home screen of the iPad or iPhone, Apple has made a statement about where OS X is heading. It’s clearly the beginning of a series of changes that will codify the OS X experience as something much more iOS-like than it has ever been.



But does that mean that the features coming from the iOS platform to OS X are an attempt to merge the two operating systems? If so, does this mean that Apple will be doing away with the Mac, as some seem to believe?

