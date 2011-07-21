“What Does That Mean?” – A Common Social Media & Mobile Acronyms List

Photo: webtreats

Have you recently read a news article or an email at work on social media or mobile technology that included two or more letter acronyms wondering, “What’s that mean?” Have you sat in a meeting at work to discuss a social media or a mobile marketing plan hearing those same acronyms and was too embarrassed to ask, “What’s that mean?”



I am the go-to-girl for family, friends, and many business associates for social media network and blog how-to questions as well as mobile app and general technology questions and ideas. Something I noticed recently is how much I take for granted in talking to people about this.

According to a new study by Forrester Research, “Now more than four in five US online adults use social media at least once a month, and half participate in social networks like Facebook.”

Of course most are not social media experts or strategists. They don’t necessarily use it in their everyday work for example like some do. I often answer questions using common social media and mobile acronyms without thinking about it. More times than not, I am then asked “What’s that mean?”

There are several good social media term glossaries on the Internet, so I decided to provide a quick list of the common “acronyms” spelled out for the ones I come across the most in my social media based work. I think the majority of people know what the common social network and text acronyms mean such as LOL, OMG, IMHO, or the like; so here is my list for the common professional-use acronyms.

Following the social media list is a list of mobile acronyms I most often see in my work. Did you know Mobile meant Mobile Source Emission Model? I didn’t until recently.

Social Media:

AJAX – Asynchronous Java Script and XML

API – Application Program Interface

APP – Application

BP – Brand Page

BP – Business Plan

CB – Click Bank

CGM – Consumer Generated Media

CPA – Cost Per Action

CPC – Cost Per Click

CPI – Cost Per Install

CPM – Cost Per Mile

CR – Conversion Rate

CSR – Corporate Social Responsibility

CSS – Cascading Style Sheets

DN – Domain Name

EFF – Electronic Frontier Foundation

EM – Email Marketing

EZINE – Electronic Magazine

FAVICON – favourite Icon

FB – Facebook Social Network

FFA – Free For All Links

FP – Fan Page

FTP – File Transfer Protocol

GPL – General Public licence

HTML – Hypertext Markup Language

IM – Instant Message or Messaging

IM – Internet Marketing

IMAP – Internet Message Access Protocol

IP – Internet Protocol Address

JAV or JVS – Java Script

LI – LinkedIn All Professional Social Network

MRR – Master Resale Rights

MS – MySpace Social Network

NAV – Navigation

NGO – Nongovernmental organisation

OID – Open ID

OM – Open Media

OP – Open Platform

OS – Open Source

PLR – Private Label Rights

PM – Private Message

POST – People, Objectives, Strategy, Technology

PPC – Pay Per Click

PPL – Pay Per Lead

PPP – Pay Per Post

PR – Page Rank

PRT – Please Retweet

PSM – Paid Search Marketing

RBOX – Resource Box or Bio Box Area

RL – Reciprocal Link

ROR – Ruby on Rails Programming Language

RR – Resell Rights

RSS – Really Simple Syndication or Rich Site Summary

RT – Retweet

SEM – Search Engine Marketing

SEO – Search Engine Optimization

SES – Search Engine Strategy

SG – Social Graph

SIG – Signature, Place to put your name, URL, etc.

SM – Social Media

SMC – Social Media Campaign

SMM – Social Media Marketing

SMO – Social Media Optimization

SMPR – Social Media Press Release

SMS – Short Message Service

SN – Social Network

SROI – Social Return on Investment

TBL – Triple Bottom Line

TC – Tracking Code for Payment

TOS – Terms of Service

UGC – User Generated Content

URL – Unique Resource Locator

UV – Unique Site Visitors

VM – Viral Marketing

VPS – Virtual Private Server

VW – Virtual World

WD – Web Directory

WHOIS – Displays domain owner and host location detail.

WYSIWYG – What You See Is What You Get generally referring to screen to print.

XML – Extended Markup Language

As more and more people are writing and reading blogs, I am also often asked what do terms coming out of the blogosphere mean. Here is a simple explanation for the growing blog type descriptions.

FLOG – Fake blogs.

MICROBLOG – Very short blog posts like those from Twitter and Tumblr.

MOBLOG – Blog posted directly from mobile devices like cell phones.

SPLOG – Spam blogs.

VLOG – Video blogs.

Mobile Acronyms:

802.11 – IEEE Networking Standards for WiFi Equipment

1G – First Generation

2G – Second Generation

2.5G – Second and a Half Generation

3G – Third Generation (And so on with 4G, 5G, etc.)

3GPP – Third Generation Partnership Project

3GPP2 – Third Generation Partnership Project Two

AAA – Authentication, Authorization, Accounting

AUC – Authentication Channel

BC – Billing Channel

BCH – Broadcasting Channel

BER – Bit Error Rate

BPS – Bits Per Second

BS – Base Station

BSC – Base Station Controller

BTS – Base Transceiver Station

CBR – Constant Bit Rate

CDMA – Code Division Multiple Access

CDR – Call Data Record

CN – Core Network

DCC – Digital colour Code

DTA – Data Transfer adaptor

DTC – Digital Traffic Channel

EDGE – Enhanced Data GSM Environment

EDI – Electronic Data Interchange

EIR – Equipment Identity Register

ETP – Email Transfer Protocol

EVDO – EVolution-Data optimised

FM – Frequency Modulation

FSK – Frequency Shift Keying

FTMD – Full Track Music Download

GPRS – General Packet Radio Service

GPS – Global Position System

GSM – Global System for Mobile communication

HLR – Home Location Register

iDEN – Integrated Dispatch Enhanced Network.

IEEE – Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers

IMEI – International Mobile Equipment GSM Identity Code

IMSI – International Mobile Subscriber

LBS – Location Based Services

MC – Message centre

MCS – Mobile Cellular System

MDS – Mobile Data Service

ME – Mobile Equipment

MIN – Mobile Identification Number

MMS – Multi-Media Messaging

PCN – Personal Communication Network

PCS – Personal Communication Services

PDA – Personal Digital Assistant

PIM – Personal Information Management

PPP – Point-to-Point Protocol,

POP/POP3 – Post Office Protocol or Post Office Plus 3

PTT – Push to Talk or Press to Transmit

QOS – Quality of Service

QR Code – Quick Reference, Bar code to bring user to website or more information.

SIM – Smart Card or Subscriber Identity Module

SIS – Subscriber Identity Security

SMS – Short Message Service

Smishing – SM Phishing

SMTP – Simple Mail Transfer Protocol

SMS – Short Message Service

SMSC – Short Message Service centre

TACS – Total Access Communication System

TIA – Telecommunication Industry Association

UE – User Equipment

UMTS – Universal Mobile Telecommunication System

UPR – User Performance Requirements

USB – Universal Serial Bus

VLR – Visitor Location Register

VMS – Voice Mail System

WAP – Wireless Application Protocol

WEP – Wired Equivalent Privacy.

WLAN – Wireless Local Area Network

