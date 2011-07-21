“What Does That Mean?” – A Common Social Media & Mobile Acronyms List

Photo: webtreats
Have you recently read a news article or an email at work on social media or mobile technology that included two or more letter acronyms wondering, “What’s that mean?” Have you sat in a meeting at work to discuss a social media or a mobile marketing plan hearing those same acronyms and was too embarrassed to ask, “What’s that mean?”
I am the go-to-girl for family, friends, and many business associates for social media network and blog how-to questions as well as mobile app and general technology questions and ideas. Something I noticed recently is how much I take for granted in talking to people about this.
According to a new study by Forrester Research, “Now more than four in five US online adults use social media at least once a month, and half participate in social networks like Facebook.”
Of course most are not social media experts or strategists. They don’t necessarily use it in their everyday work for example like some do. I often answer questions using common social media and mobile acronyms without thinking about it. More times than not, I am then asked “What’s that mean?”
There are several good social media term glossaries on the Internet, so I decided to provide a quick list of the common “acronyms” spelled out for the ones I come across the most in my social media based work. I think the majority of people know what the common social network and text acronyms mean such as LOL, OMG, IMHO, or the like; so here is my list for the common professional-use acronyms.
Following the social media list is a list of mobile acronyms I most often see in my work. Did you know Mobile meant Mobile Source Emission Model? I didn’t until recently.
Social Media:
AJAX – Asynchronous Java Script and XML
API – Application Program Interface
APP – Application
BP – Brand Page
BP – Business Plan
CB – Click Bank
CGM – Consumer Generated Media
CPA – Cost Per Action
CPC – Cost Per Click
CPI – Cost Per Install
CPM – Cost Per Mile
CR – Conversion Rate
CSR – Corporate Social Responsibility
CSS – Cascading Style Sheets
DN – Domain Name
EFF – Electronic Frontier Foundation
EM – Email Marketing
EZINE – Electronic Magazine
FAVICON – favourite Icon
FB – Facebook Social Network
FFA – Free For All Links
FP – Fan Page
FTP – File Transfer Protocol
GPL – General Public licence
HTML – Hypertext Markup Language
IM – Instant Message or Messaging
IM – Internet Marketing
IMAP – Internet Message Access Protocol
IP – Internet Protocol Address
JAV or JVS – Java Script
LI – LinkedIn All Professional Social Network
MRR – Master Resale Rights
MS – MySpace Social Network
NAV – Navigation
NGO – Nongovernmental organisation
OID – Open ID
OM – Open Media
OP – Open Platform
OS – Open Source
PLR – Private Label Rights
PM – Private Message
POST – People, Objectives, Strategy, Technology
PPC – Pay Per Click
PPL – Pay Per Lead
PPP – Pay Per Post
PR – Page Rank
PRT – Please Retweet
PSM – Paid Search Marketing
RBOX – Resource Box or Bio Box Area
RL – Reciprocal Link
ROR – Ruby on Rails Programming Language
RR – Resell Rights
RSS – Really Simple Syndication or Rich Site Summary
RT – Retweet
SEM – Search Engine Marketing
SEO – Search Engine Optimization
SES – Search Engine Strategy
SG – Social Graph
SIG – Signature, Place to put your name, URL, etc.
SM – Social Media
SMC – Social Media Campaign
SMM – Social Media Marketing
SMO – Social Media Optimization
SMPR – Social Media Press Release
SMS – Short Message Service
SN – Social Network
SROI – Social Return on Investment
TBL – Triple Bottom Line
TC – Tracking Code for Payment
TOS – Terms of Service
UGC – User Generated Content
URL – Unique Resource Locator
UV – Unique Site Visitors
VM – Viral Marketing
VPS – Virtual Private Server
VW – Virtual World
WD – Web Directory
WHOIS – Displays domain owner and host location detail.
WYSIWYG – What You See Is What You Get generally referring to screen to print.
XML – Extended Markup Language
As more and more people are writing and reading blogs, I am also often asked what do terms coming out of the blogosphere mean. Here is a simple explanation for the growing blog type descriptions.
FLOG – Fake blogs.
MICROBLOG – Very short blog posts like those from Twitter and Tumblr.
MOBLOG – Blog posted directly from mobile devices like cell phones.
SPLOG – Spam blogs.
VLOG – Video blogs.
Mobile Acronyms:
802.11 – IEEE Networking Standards for WiFi Equipment
1G – First Generation
2G – Second Generation
2.5G – Second and a Half Generation
3G – Third Generation (And so on with 4G, 5G, etc.)
3GPP – Third Generation Partnership Project
3GPP2 – Third Generation Partnership Project Two
AAA – Authentication, Authorization, Accounting
AUC – Authentication Channel
BC – Billing Channel
BCH – Broadcasting Channel
BER – Bit Error Rate
BPS – Bits Per Second
BS – Base Station
BSC – Base Station Controller
BTS – Base Transceiver Station
CBR – Constant Bit Rate
CDMA – Code Division Multiple Access
CDR – Call Data Record
CN – Core Network
DCC – Digital colour Code
DTA – Data Transfer adaptor
DTC – Digital Traffic Channel
EDGE – Enhanced Data GSM Environment
EDI – Electronic Data Interchange
EIR – Equipment Identity Register
ETP – Email Transfer Protocol
EVDO – EVolution-Data optimised
FM – Frequency Modulation
FSK – Frequency Shift Keying
FTMD – Full Track Music Download
GPRS – General Packet Radio Service
GPS – Global Position System
GSM – Global System for Mobile communication
HLR – Home Location Register
iDEN – Integrated Dispatch Enhanced Network.
IEEE – Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers
IMEI – International Mobile Equipment GSM Identity Code
IMSI – International Mobile Subscriber
LBS – Location Based Services
MC – Message centre
MCS – Mobile Cellular System
MDS – Mobile Data Service
ME – Mobile Equipment
MIN – Mobile Identification Number
MMS – Multi-Media Messaging
PCN – Personal Communication Network
PCS – Personal Communication Services
PDA – Personal Digital Assistant
PIM – Personal Information Management
PPP – Point-to-Point Protocol,
POP/POP3 – Post Office Protocol or Post Office Plus 3
PTT – Push to Talk or Press to Transmit
QOS – Quality of Service
QR Code – Quick Reference, Bar code to bring user to website or more information.
SIM – Smart Card or Subscriber Identity Module
SIS – Subscriber Identity Security
SMS – Short Message Service
Smishing – SM Phishing
SMTP – Simple Mail Transfer Protocol
SMSC – Short Message Service centre
TACS – Total Access Communication System
TIA – Telecommunication Industry Association
UE – User Equipment
UMTS – Universal Mobile Telecommunication System
UPR – User Performance Requirements
USB – Universal Serial Bus
VLR – Visitor Location Register
VMS – Voice Mail System
WAP – Wireless Application Protocol
WEP – Wired Equivalent Privacy.
WLAN – Wireless Local Area Network
