'What does the red dot on an Apple Watch mean?': How to check your unread notifications on an Apple Watch, or turn off the red dot

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images The red dot on an Apple Watch signifies missed notifications.

If a red dot appears on your Apple Watch, it means that you have unread notifications.

It’s easy to check the notifications on your Apple Watch in just a few steps, and remove the red dot so you’re up to date.

You can also turn off the red dot for notifications in the Watch app on your iPhone.

If you own an Apple Watch, you know how convenient the device can be for keeping you connected, even when you’re not paying attention to your iPhone or don’t have it directly in front of you.

From importing emails to receiving texts and even voice calls, an Apple Watch can keep you connected to the features and apps you use most on your iPhone, and alert you to important notifications.

What does the red dot on an Apple Watch mean?



You may have noticed a red dot on the top of your Apple Watch – this signifies that you have unread notifications.

It’s fairly simple to check these notifications, and remove the red dot so you’re all caught up.

Here’s how to do it.

How to check notifications on your Apple Watch



1. With your watch face turned on, swipe down from the top of your screen to display the notifications you have received.

Jennifer Still/Business Insider When you see the red dot on your Apple Watch, swipe down to access notifications.

2. To read each individual notification, tap them one by one. Note that if you have several notifications, you can scroll through them by using the digital crown on your Apple Watch.

3. To delete the notification, swipe left on your watch and then hit the X key. You can also delete it by scrolling down and tapping on “Dismiss” at the bottom of the screen.

How to turn off the red dot for notifications on your Apple Watch



If you no longer want the red dot to appear whenever you have notifications, you can disable this feature via the Watch app on your iPhone.

Simply tap the Notifications option under My Watch and toggle the Notifications Indicator button to off.

Jennifer Still/Business Insider You can disable the red dot with the Notifications Indicator.

You can re-enable this feature at any time by toggling the button to on, which will turn it green.

