The new normal: Tell us what quarantine life looks like for you

Hillary Hoffower, Taylor Nicole Rogers
martin-dm/Getty ImagesWhere are you quarantining?

Quarantine life is taking its toll.

Some people are sneaking off to secret parties, some have escaped cities to ride out the pandemic in a more rural area or with family, some are locked down with their exes, and millions have lost their jobs.

That’s not to mention the mental health implications – the effects of quarantine, while dependent on your situation, personality, and history, can cause psychological damage in the long-term.

We want to hear what quarantine life looks like for you – how you spend your days, if you’ve relocated, and how you’re handling the stress.

Please share your story with us in the survey below.

