Find Out What Your Zip Code Says About You With This Creepily Accurate Website

Like it or not, where you decide to live often says a lot about you.

You’re not totally defined by your zip code, but a website spotted by Reddit seeks to show people what zip codes say about the average demographic, culture, and lifestyle in one’s area.

Here’s how it works:

The “Zip Lookup” tool is powered by Esri, a geographic information firm based in California.

Just head on over to the website, type in your zip code, and you’ll be greeted with a breakdown of your zip code’s demographic characteristics based on Esri’s “Tapestry” technology, which consists of 67 unique market segment classifications.

The percentage breakdown shows you the mixture of different classifications.

Here’s an example of the breakdown for Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

By clicking on the different demographics, you can see a summary of the type of person Esri’s geographic data says you are.

For Williamsburg, Brooklyn, 60% are labelled as “Trendsetters,” who are described as singles “not ready to settle down, unfettered by home and vehicle ownership” and with “good jobs who spend our disposable income on upscale city living and entertainment — mostly on rent.”

Here’s the breakdown for the other two demographics, “Downtown Melting Pot” and “High Rise Renters.”

You can also click on the tabs “Income,” “Age,” and “Population Density,” to learn more about your area’s trends.

Here’s a look at the average income for Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

And here’s a look at the age spectrum.

Finally, here’s population density.

To look up your own zip code, head on over to Esri’s website.

