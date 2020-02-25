What does metabolism do and how it determines the calories you burn

Maskot/Getty Images The metabolic factors that determine how many calories you burn are your Basal metabolic rate (BMR), the amount of physical activity you do, and the thermogenic effect of food.

Metabolism is a complex process that uses the food you consume to fuel essential biological processes.

It is divided into two parts: catabolism, which turns the food you eat into energy and anabolism, which turns food into physical components like muscle and bone.

Your Basal metabolic rate (BMR) is a measure of how many calories your body burns while at rest.

This article was medically reviewed by Melissa Rifkin, MS, RD, CDN, owner of Melissa Rifkin Nutrition LLC.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

When we hear the word metabolism, most of us think about how quickly our bodies break down food. But this is only part of the picture.

Your metabolism is actually a set of complicated processes that power your entire body and keep it running smoothly.

Metabolism is what keeps our bodies running



Put simply, metabolism is the internal process that converts the calories that you consume into what you need to fuel your body. There are two parts to the metabolic process that makes this happen: anabolism and catabolism.

Anabolism is known as the constructive phase of metabolism. Meaning, anabolism synthesizes the smaller molecules in your body to more complex molecules, which are then used to promote things like bone density and tissue repair and growth.

For example, when you eat a piece of chicken, anabolism allows you to turn the proteins in that piece of chicken into muscle, ultimately. In other words, anabolism transforms the food you eat into physical components like muscle, bone, and cells.

Catabolism is the deconstructive phase of metabolism. Catabolism provides the energy we need for physical activity and other internal functions by breaking down large molecules like glucose and proteins into smaller components. Our body can then use these smaller molecules to perform functions like digesting food or walking around. Essentially, you break down stored calories in your body, like fat and muscle, in order to create energy for daily activity.

During catabolism, the same piece of chicken is broken down into proteins, then amino acids, which are converted into energy that you can use to go for a run.

Metabolism determines how many calories you burn



Though metabolism has much to do with the food you eat, it isn’t all about consumption.

“Metabolism is incredibly complex, individual, and is influenced by much more than the food we consume,” says Heather Seid, a registered dietician and Bionutrition Program Manager at Columbia University.

There are three metabolic factors that determine how many calories you burn in a day.

Basal Metabolic Rate (BMR): This is a measure of the number of calories your body burns while at rest. Even when you are sleeping or lying down, your body still needs the energy to carry out internal functions such as breathing, circulating blood, and repairing cells.

There are a few factors that can affect your BMR. For example, people who are larger tend to have higher BMR because they have more metabolizing tissue. This is also true for men because they tend to have more body mass than women. Your BMR could also slow down with age or because of crash dieting, which causes the body to conserve energy to avoid starvation.

Food Processing: It takes a significant amount of energy to digest and metabolize food. This process, called thermogenesis, refers to the heat produced and energy burned by the consumption, digestion, and absorption of nutrients in food. Approximately 10% of the calories that you consume from food each day are used up by this process.

Physical Activity: This refers to your movement throughout the day. This can be deliberate physical activity, like going to the gym or going on a run, or the unintentional physical activity that you do every day, like walking or climbing stairs. In someone who gets 30 to 45 minutes of moderate physical activity each day (like walking briskly or gardening), this should account for about 20% of calories burned.

We still don’t fully understand human metabolism



“Human metabolism is an exciting area of research right now,” says Seid, adding that there is a lot we don’t understand about human metabolism.

Both the environments in our bodies and our surrounding environment can change how our metabolism works, Seid says. For example, our resting metabolism can increase when we are sick with illnesses like cancer or diabetes.

Because each person’s metabolism is affected by so many different factors, metabolism is a complex and difficult problem to study, Seid says.

However, new research on metabolism is investigating how the different foods and nutrients we eat affect our metabolic processes. In addition, researchers are beginning to explore how our genes can change our metabolism.

This research may help us better understand how our bodies run and how much we can change the way our metabolism works.

Related stories about diet and nutrition:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.