How To Convince An Outfielder To Accept Your $142-Million Contract

When the Boston Red Sox signed Carl Crawford to a 7-year, $142 million deal, they were largely viewed as last-minute vultures, swooping in to steal the outfielder from the Los Angeles Angels’ grasps.



But a Comcast Sports Northeast story reveals the Red Sox had been hot on Crawford’s trail for three months before the signing was announced. It took a monumental effort to convince the free agent that Boston was a better destination than sunny Los Angeles, where good friend Torii Hunter lobbied for his services.

The team scouted him for two months, told him he was on top of their wish list, convinced him that it was possible to contain the rabid local media, and explained that Boston would provide him with the best opportunity to win.

The campaign clearly worked to unseat the favoured Angels. By December 8th, Crawford chose the Red Sox over the Angels even though the teams offered identical contracts.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.