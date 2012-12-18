What Does Google Get From Supercharging Kansas City’s Internet?

We get it: Google fibre is amazing. Netflix says it’s the most consistently fast ISP in America. Analysts from BTIG Research visited Kansas City last month and were “blown away,” by the service, according to Business Insider — which makes me think of a couple of guys in suits plugging in their laptops and getting blasted across a hotel room — and tech startups are banding together and buying houses on the fibre build-out roadmap to circumvent Google’s current “residents only” policy (although according to the Google spokeswoman I talked to, this will soon change). The lure of symmetrical gigabit Internet, affordably priced and consistently delivered, is a strong one. Shangri-La is real, and it’s wearing a Chiefs jersey.



If Google Chairman Eric Schmidt is to be believed, Shangri-La may also be coming to a town near you. Yesterday, at the New York Times Dealbook Conference, Schmidt told the audience that the Kansas City rollout was “not an experiment,” and that Google is “trying to decide now” where next to expand the service. That got lots of people talking about how far Google may be willing to take its fibre bet, speculating that a nationwide rollout of gigabit Internet by the search giant might only be a matter of time.

