So THAT'S What CNBC Stands For

CNBC is celebrating its 20th anniversary this week, prompting Joe Kernan to mention what the acronym C.N.B.C actually stood for.



It’s one of those things we always just assumed we knew, but didn’t. To find out the answer, highlight the “blank” space following this colon: Consumer News and Business Channel.

And just for a bonus, here’s what ESPN stands for, since you might not know that either: Entertainment and Sports Programming Network.

