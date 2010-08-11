Bernanke Boxes Himself Into A Corner: What Does He Do Now?

It’s hard to think of a more swift rebuke of yesterday’s Fed move than what we’re seeing now.



OK, so you don’t want to extrapolate from one day’s action. Fair.

But! When you see all of your classic risk-aversion trades (the yen, the dollar, Treasuries, etc. all moving up) and stocks taking it on the chin, then you have to at least accept that the snap judgment is is a big fat NO.

And what’s worse, is that it’s not like this move is going to take some time to work through the economy, because, well, it’s not that robust of a move. It’s teeny-tiny.

So what’s Bernanke do now?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.