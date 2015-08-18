Google finally unveils what the 'M' in Android M stands for: Marshmallow

All the speculation about what the “M” stands for in Android M, Google’s next mobile operating system, can finally come to an end: it’s officially “Marshmallow.”

A Google developer tweeted this marshmallow-adorned Android statue to announce the news.

And we have Marshmallow, folks! Repeat, we have marshmallow! pic.twitter.com/7ne07U86nG

— Brandon Jones (@Tojiro) August 17, 2015

Google first announced Android M at its annual developer conference back in May. A big focus in the new iteration seems to be making app permissions easier to understand.

Google’s vice president of engineering Dave Burke said smartphone users will no longer have to agree to permissions they don’t want to.

Android Marshmallow should be released in the next few months, but you can also sign up for a developer preview.

Developing…

