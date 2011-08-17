What Does A CEO Coach Do?

Jerry Colonna, who should need no introduction to this community, did an interview with TechBerlin in anticipation of his workshop there next month.



The first part of the interview is a bit of background on Jerry, but the part of this interview that really grabbed my attention is the middle part (about five minutes in) where he starts to talk about what a coach is, how coaching works, and why it works.

If you’ve often wondered if you could/should work with a coach, watch this interview.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

SKYPE A FOUNDER #6: Jerry Colonna, Professional Coach from TechBerlin on Vimeo.

