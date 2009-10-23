What Does A Bing Party Look Like? Photos From Web 2.0 Summit, Day Two

Wednesday was a big day for Microsoft at the Web 2.0 Summit in San Francisco. Why?
- It announced and showed off a neat, new Twitter search function for Bing.
- It made Google look pathetic when it rushed out a “me-too” announcement (with no product) hours later.
- It threw one of the conference’s biggest parties — a very tacky event at the Ruby Skye nightclub, featuring “Bingtinis.”
Check out more photos from the Web 2.0 Summit! >
John Battelle explains why we won't get to hear any F-bombs today -- Yahoo's Carol Bartz has called in sick
One of the box lunch options: Prosciutto sandwich. Also available: Teriyaki chicken and salmon bento box
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.