What Do You Want To Know About Google's T-Mobile G1 'GPhone'? (GOOG)

Google’s (GOOG) first Android smartphone, the T-Mobile G1, finally goes on sale Wednesday. (Though supplies could be short — new pre-orders won’t be delivered until Nov. 10, T-Mobile warns.) But we’ve got one now — a review loaner from T-Mobile. Most formal reviews came out last week when we were on vacation — see Walt Mossberg, Gizmodo, etc. — so we’ll opt out of that race, and crowdsource ours instead.



What do you want to know? Ask away in comments about features, usability, etc., and we’ll respond to as many questions as we can. Have a more private question or tip? Reach us by email at [email protected] or via our anonymous tips form.

See Also:

Motorola’s Android GPhone: Wait ‘Til Next Year, But Which Carrier?

GPhone As Good As iPhone, Says Gadget King

This Winter’s Smartphone Wars Are Set: Who’s Going To Win?

Google Plays It Safe: ‘G1’ Android GPhone Nice, But Hardly Disruptive

Bottom Line: Apple’s iPhone Still Beats Google’s G1 Android GPhone

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.