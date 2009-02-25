What Do You Want To Know About Amazon's Kindle 2?

Our Kindle 2 review unit has arrived at SAI’s world headquarters!

We’ve posted a few unboxing photos here. In the meantime: What do you want to know about the Kindle 2?

We’ll be putting Amazon’s new e-book reader through the usual tests for our official review. But we’d love to answer as many of your questions as possible, too.

Add your questions to comments below or via email to [email protected]

