What Do You Think Of Apple's New OS X Mountain Lion? [POLL]

Apple introduced its new update to OS X for Macs today, called Mountain Lion.



The OS adds even more iOS-like functionality to the Mac, especially when it comes to syncing all your contacts, email, calendars, etc. to iCloud.

So what do you think? Is Apple making OS X look too much like iOS? Or is this a great way to integrate your desktop and mobile devices?

To see Mountain Lion for yourself, check out our screenshot gallery >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.