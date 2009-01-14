New FCC Chief Julius Genachowski A Google Net Neutrality Shill?

Former IAC (IACI) counsel and Obama insider Julius Genachowski will be tapped by Barack Obama to run the FCC. Not a surprising pick: Julius had been working on Obama’s transition team, and was once rumoured to be in the running for federal CTO, only to be ruled out.



Here’s what the WSJ says about the views Julius is likely to bring to his new post:

Mr. Genachowski served as the top technology adviser to Mr. Obama, putting together a detailed technology and innovation plan that expressed support for open Internet or “net neutrality” protections; media-ownership rules that encourage more diversity; and expansion of affordable broadband access across the country.

Venture capitalist Fred Wilson loves him, which is a good sign. And Valleywag hates him, which is an even better sign.

We haven’t had the chance to meet Julius. Anyone work with him at IAC or at LaunchBox Digital, the venture firm he co-founded? What do we need to know?

