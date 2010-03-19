Quick! What Do Venus Williams, Real Player, And This Girl Playing A Guitar Have In Common?

Nicholas Carlson
Things That Are Also Like Gowalla

Announcing “We are Attention and we support Foursquare,” New York PR firm Attention has cooked up a single-serving Web site called “Things That Are Also Like Gowalla.”

The competition between “check-in” startups Foursquare and Gowalla is, in our opinion, still way to close to call, but some of the people and products on Attention’s list of second-place losers are at least pretty funny.

Here are our favourites >

Real Player

Mini Disc

Coke Blak

Buzz Aldrin

Reno, Nevada

Mandy Moore's sister, Molly

Michael Dukakis

The League Of Nations

Hydrox Cookies

Pencils

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.