Quick! What Do Venus Williams, Real Player, And This Girl Playing A Guitar Have In Common?

Announcing “We are Attention and we support Foursquare,” New York PR firm Attention has cooked up a single-serving Web site called “Things That Are Also Like Gowalla.”



The competition between “check-in” startups Foursquare and Gowalla is, in our opinion, still way to close to call, but some of the people and products on Attention’s list of second-place losers are at least pretty funny.

Here are our favourites >

Real Player Mini Disc Coke Blak Buzz Aldrin Reno, Nevada Mandy Moore's sister, Molly Michael Dukakis The League Of Nations Hydrox Cookies Pencils

