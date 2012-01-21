What Do The People Who Live Longest Have In Common?

Follow @bakadesuyo



They place a strong emphasis on family and social engagement.

From Sonja Lyubomirsky’s very interesting book, The How of Happiness:

An intriguing analysis of three communities of very long-living people — Sardinians in Italy, Okinawans in Japan, and Seventh-Day Adventists in Loma Linda, California — revealed that they all had five things in common.

At the top of that list were “Put family first” and “Keep socially engaged.”

