'What do the check marks mean on WhatsApp?': How to determine the status of your message on WhatsApp

Reuters The check marks in WhatsApp are used for determining message status.

The check marks on WhatsApp let you know when your messages have been sent, delivered, or read by the receiver.

Based on the amount and colour of the check marks, you can know the delivery status of your message in WhatsApp.

While WhatsApp allows you to send messages to contacts all over the world, it loses some of its usefulness if you’re not sure that your message was delivered, or much less read.

Sometimes your message hasn’t gone through because you’re having connectivity issues. Other times, the WhatsApp network might be down, or the other person’s device might not be connected, and so they can’t receive your message.

Luckily, WhatsApp has incorporated a feature to let you know the status of your message. The key to this feature, however, is understanding what the colours and amount of check marks next to your message mean.

What the check marks on WhatsApp mean for message status

One grey check mark means that your message has been sent from your device.

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider Indicates that the message was delivered.

A second grey check mark means that your message has been delivered, received on the recipients’ device, and isn’t just floating around on the network. If the recipient has read receipts turned on, two grey check marks indicate that the recipient has received but not yet read the message.

means that your message has been delivered, received on the recipients’ device, and isn’t just floating around on the network. If the recipient has read receipts turned on, two grey check marks indicate that the recipient has received but not yet read the message. When the two check marks turn blue, that means your message has been read by a recipient with read receipts turned on.

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider Indicates that your message has been read by the receiver.

