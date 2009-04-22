What Do Susan Boyle And Capt. Sully Have In Common?

They, along with Capt. Phillips of the Maersk Alabama, are symbols of hope for the masses, who have seen mostly bad news and the worst of human nature in the past year or so.



Well, at least according to Tina Brown, writing on the Daily Beast:

Captain Richard Phillips of the good ship Maersk Alabama—and Sully Sullenberger splashing down his crippled airliner in the Hudson River—broke through the poisonous smog of economic depression and Wall Street skullduggery with a reminder that pure individual heroism is a daily occurrence if we know where to look for it. Susan Boyle is another avatar of global yearning.

The surge for Boyle reinforces the point again: We’re all getting sick of being bullied by bad values. Sick of disappearing everyone who’s plain or strange or not one of the cool crowd. This hero was no Captain Courageous. She just had to fight against being plain and a bit odd from mild early brain damage.

