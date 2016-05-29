Understanding these emojis will turn you into a Snapchat pro

One of Snapchat’s many quirks is the list of emojis it seems to randomly place next to your friends’ names.

You know, these:

It turns out that these emojis, which range from baby face to grimace, aren’t random at all. They can actually tell you a lot about your relationships on Snapchat.

Here’s what they mean:

???? Gold Heart: Congrats, you are best friends with this person on Snapchat. You both send the most snaps to each other.

Red Heart : You both have been each other's best friend on Snapchat for at least two weeks.

???? Pink Hearts: Things are getting serious. You both have been each other's best friend on Snapchat for at least two months.

???? Grimace : This one is a little sneaky. It means that you share a best friend with the someone. So their best friend is the same as your best friend.

???? Smile: This means that the person is one of the people you message on Snapchat most frequently. But they're not your best friend.

???? Sunglasses: If you see sunglasses next to someone's name, you share a close friend on Snapchat with this person. It usually means that you're running in the same friend group.

???? Smirk: This indicates a one-way relationship, and you're the taker. This person sends you enough snaps to make you one of their best friends, but you don't send them many snaps back.

???? Fire: Ah, the infamous "Snapstreak." This "appears next to the numbers of days that you and a friend have snapped each other," according to Snapchat. "If you AND your friend don't both send a Snap within 24 hours, you will lose your Snapstreaks."

⌛️ Hourglass: This is a warning that you're about to lose a "Snapstreak" with someone.

???? Baby : Congrats, you just became Snapchat friends with this person.

???? Birthday Cake: It's this person's birthday on Snapchat.

