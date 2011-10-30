What Do Sean Parker And Warren Buffett Have In Common?

They both think they should be paying higher taxes.



Parker emailed the San Francisco Bay Guardian this week to say that he’s paying “far too little in taxes,” and specifically called for an increase in the capital-gains tax.

“I think capital gains rates are much too low and should be increased both at a state and federal level. I am paying far too little in taxes at the moment, in particular on capital gains which should have been increased after the Bush era.”

Parker, who made his fortune as a founder at Facebook, also said that he supports rooftop parks and more affordable housing, and said that he has “extremely progressive political positions.”

He was responding to a Bay Guardian article that criticised him for donating $100,000 to an independent expenditure group affiliated with San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee. Lee is trying to get elected this November after being appointed in January after former mayor Gavin Newsom took office as Lieutenant Governor of California.

Buffett has called for higher tax rates on very high levels of income, noting that he pays a lower effective tax rate than his secretary. Bill Gates agrees with him, as he recently told an audience of University of Washington students.

