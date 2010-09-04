Normal People Haven't Heard Of Groupon Yet… But They Think It's A Great Idea

We asked people on the street what they think of daily deals company Groupon. Most of them hadn’t heard of it. But once we explained what the company does, most of them got pretty excited. That’s probably why Groupon revenues are supposedly going to reach $500 million this year. Watch above.



Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

