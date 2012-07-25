What Normal People Really Think Of Digg

Remember Digg? It’s a social news site that was once on the same playing field as Reddit.



Digg made news recently when it sold to Betaworks for the staggeringly low price of $500,000. To put that figure into perspective, Google was reportedly in talks to buy Digg for $200 million back in 2008.

Betaworks plans to roll out a new, redesigned version of Digg on August 1. Before the struggling social news site relaunches, though, we wanted to see just how far Digg has fallen.

We went out on the streets of New York City and asked regular people what they thought of Digg. Watch below and witness for yourself how far Digg has fallen:

Produced by William Wei

